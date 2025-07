Special awards and highlights at the Sioux County Youth Fair

Allison Wielenga (left) was crowned Sioux County Youth Fair Princess. On the right is Elli Blackford, the 2024 Iowa State Fair Queen. (Photo/Submitted) Madison Straub received the Community Service Award. (Photo/Submitted) Jocelyn Mooy received a nine-years in 4-H award. (Photo/Submitted) The Danforth “I Dare You” National Leadership Award was given to Megan Wielenga. This award…