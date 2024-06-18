Sparkler Safety

Sparklers burn at about1,800 Degreesaccording to the American Pyrotechnics Association Sparklers account for25% of Emergency Room Visitsthat are related to fireworks injuriesaccording tot he National Fire Protection Association Follow these tips from the American Pyrotechnics Association to use sparklers safely and help prevent injuries: Never use sparklers indoors.Don’t allow young children to usesparklers without adult…
Latest News
- Making memories, making goodies for Hull Farmers’ Market
- Reflecting on 100 years of Oak Grove State Park
- Hull Kiwanis Club tours D&K Doors
- Zoomobile visits Hull Library
- Craig’s County Comments
- Iowa State University dean’s list
- Robert Huibregtse
- Marlene Van’t Hul
- Tensen Implement to Living Industries to Te Slaa Manufacturing
- Guidelines for free, reduced-price school lunches