Sparkler Safety

Sparklers burn at about1,800 Degreesaccording to the American Pyrotechnics Association Sparklers account for25% of Emergency Room Visitsthat are related to fireworks injuriesaccording tot he National Fire Protection Association Follow these tips from the American Pyrotechnics Association to use sparklers safely and help prevent injuries: Never use sparklers indoors.Don’t allow young children to usesparklers without adult…