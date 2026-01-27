Sons of the American Legion starts in Hull

Commander Brunsting gives instructions to members so they are trained to take a Legion member’s place if needed at a funeral or at Memorial Day. Here they are having firing squad training. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Commander, Chuck Brunsting, and adjutant, Brian Zoet, conduct a Sons of the American Legion meeting in January. (Photo/Julie Bosma) The emblem…
Latest News
