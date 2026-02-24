Sons of the American Legion have charter signing

Cliff Barker speaks to the charter members of Sons of the American Legion: (l to r) Brian Zoet, squadron adjutant; Ron Bonestroo; Dan Bonestroo; Korey Keizer; Michael Rozeboom, squadron treasurer; Jason Hanson, squadron seargent of arms; Glenn Bonestroo, squadron chaplin; Chuck Brunsting, squadron commander; Cliff Barker, Sons of the American Legion of Iowa seargent of…