Cliff Barker speaks to the charter members of Sons of the American Legion: (l to r) Brian Zoet, squadron adjutant; Ron Bonestroo; Dan Bonestroo; Korey Keizer; Michael Rozeboom, squadron treasurer; Jason Hanson, squadron seargent of arms; Glenn Bonestroo, squadron chaplin; Chuck Brunsting, squadron commander; Cliff Barker, Sons of the American Legion of Iowa seargent of…
Latest News
- Merritt Moss: A kid with a mission
- The connection behind the chair
- The Grain House purchases coffee roaster
- Sons of the American Legion have charter signing
- Boyden-Hull Quiz Bowl team brings home trophy
- Cooking Club makes waffle pizza pockets
- Tales Around Town goes to Boyden’s city shed
- Craig’s County Comments
- How does the Holy Spirit help Christians?
- Harold Vander Stoep