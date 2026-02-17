S’mores parfaits at the library

Clye, Hudson and Hamilton (l to r) make their s’mores parfait by layering the graham cracker crumbs with chocolate pudding and a whipped cream/marshmallow mixture. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com The cooking club for kindergarten through second graders met Feb. 11 with Lynne Hoehamer. She read the book “Make More S’mores” by…