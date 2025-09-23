Slow down, stay safe

Sep 23, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Ambulance director discusses farm safety Dominique Kooiker | Editor dkooiker@ncppub.com The theme of National Farm Safety and Health Week this year is “Safety First, Avoid the Worst.” When it comes to farm safety, taking time to be aware of surroundings and follow safety practices can make a big difference. Amy Borman, Lyon County Ambulance director,…

