Sioux County Sheriff reflects on years of service

Sioux County Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst will retire Dec. 31 after 30-plus years in law enforcement. (Photo/Submitted). Sunni Battin | Editor sbattin@ncppub.com For over three decades, Sioux County Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst has sought to enhance or enrich someone’s life on a daily basis. As he is set to officially retire Dec. 31, he feels…