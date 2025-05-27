Sioux County Index-Reporter takes part in Grassley weekly report

May 27, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980 and has chaired the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee among others. (Photo courtesy of Sen. Grassley’s office) Sunni Battin | Editor While a president’s power is strong and can yield great influence during the whole term of the presidency,…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here