Last summer, Ryan De Kruyf was named the Sioux County emergency management director, bringing with him two decades of experience in law enforcement, EMS, fire and 911 dispatch. “I absolutely love my job,” he said. “I keep telling everybody I’m so blessed to be in this job because, for the longest time growing up, I…
Latest News
- Nate Huizenga appointed Sioux County Sheriff
- Boer finds happy medium in work life by helping others
- Harriet Hanenburg
- Paul Hansmann
- 2025 Year in Review
- Remembered Loved Ones Lost in 2025
- Craig Moss named Iowa Cattlemen’s Association president
- Sioux County emergency management director brings two decades of experience
- Wolfpack gets two tough wins in Minnesota
- Nighthawks go 4-1 at E-Hawk Duals