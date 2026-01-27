Sioux County Community Foundation accepting grant applications

The Sioux County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Siouxland Community Foundation, is accepting grant applications from 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, schools and units of local government impacting Sioux County. Grant applicants can request up to $15,000. Applications are submitted online at www.siouxlandcommunityfoundation.org and are due by March 15. Since the first Sioux County Community Foundation…