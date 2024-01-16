Thomas Kunstle, Sioux County Attorney for Sioux County, announced that Peter Jason VanKley, 40, of Sioux Center, was sentenced in Sioux County District Associate Court for trespassing – intentionally viewing another, a serious misdemeanor, and sexual exploitation of a minor – possession of a minor in sex act, an aggravated misdemeanor.The case arose on Sept. 3,…
- Sioux Center man sentenced on two counts