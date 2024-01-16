Sioux Center man sentenced on two counts

Thomas Kunstle, Sioux County Attorney for Sioux County, announced that Peter Jason VanKley, 40, of Sioux Center, was sentenced in Sioux County District Associate Court for trespassing – intentionally viewing another, a serious misdemeanor, and sexual exploitation of a minor – possession of a minor in sex act, an aggravated misdemeanor.The case arose on Sept. 3,…