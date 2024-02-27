Sioux Center man sentenced for indecent contact with a child

Feb 27, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Thomas Kunstle, as county attorney for Sioux County, announced that Donald Lee Kirkbride, 49, of Sioux Center was sentenced Feb. 16 in Sioux County District Associate Court for the crime of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor.This case arose on Sept. 21, 2023, when Kirkbride was observed by a third party having inappropriate contact with a…

