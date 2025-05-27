Sioux Center Banks unite to host free fraud awareness event

A free event from 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11. (Photo/Submitted) In a collaborative effort to combat fraud and educate residents, four Sioux Center banks — American State Bank, Northwest Bank, Peoples Bank and Primebank — will present Fraud Awareness 101, a free community event focused on fraud prevention.The event will take place Wednesday, June 11, from 2-3:30 p.m. at…