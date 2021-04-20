Students gather on early-out days to use their creativity to build with Legos at the Boyden Public Library. Amree and…
Showcasing creativity with Legos
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The trees are beginning to blossom and spring temperatures are being felt across the area....
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor The work didn’t stop with summer’s end at Zandstra’s Family Greenhouse in Hull. In August,...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society met for its annual meeting Tuesday, April 13, in the Hull...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Area Chamber of Commerce had its monthly Chamber Lunch Monday, April 12 at...
Sponsorships sought for annual events Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Kiwanis Club is accepting sponsors for the annual...
“It’s your turn!” Those who have been waiting to sign up for the COVID vaccine, have to wait no longer,...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Community members from throughout the area bid on items of interest at the 20th annual...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Employees at Demco in Boyden enjoyed the fifth annual chili...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer National Library Week was April 4-10 and staff at Boyden Public Library celebrated all week...
Juniors and seniors at Boyden-Hull High School celebrated prom for 2021 on Friday, April 9 with the them Midnight Rose...