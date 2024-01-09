Sheriff Van Voorst announces 2024 campaign for election

Jan 9, 2024

Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst On Thursday, Dec. 20, Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst released the following statement, announcing his campaign for “re-election”:“A little over one year ago, I was honored with appointment by the Sioux County Board of Supervisors to the office of Sioux County Sheriff. Today, after previous discussions with my wife and family, colleagues,…

