Sheldon woman convicted of harassment

Thomas Kunstle, Sioux County Attorney for Sioux County, announced that Blanca Ann Boom-Struyk, 53, of Sheldon was convicted of harassment in the third degree, a simple misdemeanor by a jury June 18 in Sioux County Magistrate CourtThis case arose in 2021 when the victim began complaining to law enforcement that they did not want to…
