Sheldon woman convicted of harassment

Jun 25, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Thomas Kunstle, Sioux County Attorney for Sioux County, announced that Blanca Ann Boom-Struyk, 53, of Sheldon was convicted of harassment in the third degree, a simple misdemeanor by a jury June 18 in Sioux County Magistrate CourtThis case arose in 2021 when the victim began complaining to law enforcement that they did not want to…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register