‘Serve and build relationships’: New deputy with ‘Christ-centered heart’ is eager to help others

Gabriel Rathbun is a new deputy with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. He grew up in Sioux Center and attended Northwestern College in Orange City graduating with an undergraduate degree in criminal justice in May 2024. He will be patrolling the Boyden and Hull communities in his new role. (Photo/Submitted) Sunni Battin | Editor One…