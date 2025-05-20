Senior Walk at BH Elementary

Zach Gaul walks through the halls with his brother, Carson, who graduated from kindergarten on May 9. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Boyden-Hull seniors had their Senior Walk at Boyden-Hull Elementary on May 16. The seniors walked through the halls and received high-fives from the kindergarten to sixth graders. This year when they got…
Latest News
- Graduation: A celebration of accomplishment and success
- A superior way to end the school year
- Military medic veteran proud of service, thankful for freedom
- Kindergarten graduation at Boyden-Hull
- Spring pops concert at Hull Christian School
- Open house at Boyden-Hull for retirees
- Local financial advisor qualifies for Edward Jones recognition conference
- Evelyn Bakker
- Edith McKinnon
- Daniel Gloden