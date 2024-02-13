Scrabble

Sandy Westra, Carol Vis, Betty Techen and Betty Bolkema got together Feb. 2 to play Scrabble. Wanda Talsma, Bev Altena, and Darlene Woelber played Scrabble at another table. One of the activities the Hull Public Library sponsors is Scrabble. Usually about six people get together every other week to play. On Friday, Feb. 2, seven…