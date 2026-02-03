Students practice with their robots during an ISU Extension and Outreach program Jan. 26 at Hull Public Library. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Eleven students met with Shelby from the ISU Extension and Outreach Jan. 26 to learn about robots. They each received a robot and tablet from Shelby and then learned…
Latest News
- From breeder, to vet, to boarding
- A new chapter
- Hull Clovers help collect wreaths at Hope Cemetery
- Kiwanis serves pancake supper
- Eighth Grade Gems decorate cakes
- Robots at Hull Public Library
- Puppy Yoga
- 4-Hers have beef dissection class
- Puzzles, Pizza and Pop Night at Hull Christian
- Boyden-Hull jazz band preview