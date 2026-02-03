Robots at Hull Public Library

Feb 3, 2026 | Community, Home, News

Students practice with their robots during an ISU Extension and Outreach program Jan. 26 at Hull Public Library. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Eleven students met with Shelby from the ISU Extension and Outreach Jan. 26 to learn about robots. They each received a robot and tablet from Shelby and then learned…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here