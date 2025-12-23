Robotics competition at Trinity Christian

(RIGHT) BZBots celebrate after getting the high score. Center of pic: Asher Bloemendaal, Colton Westra and Ty Brummel (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@cppub.com The bzBots won first place at the robotics meet Trinity Christian hosted Dec. 6. There were nine teams competing — five teams from Orange City, one from West Sioux, one…