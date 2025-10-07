Ribbon-cutting at Simply Baked Co.

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Simply Baked Co. was Oct. 2. with Nickkie Hoekstra cutting the ribbon amid cheers of support from Hull Chamber and community members. Treats were provided for guests. Simply Baked Co. continues to grow and now has baked goods in 10 locations. (Photo/Julie Bosma)…
