Ribbon cutting at Kids Avenue

Ashtyn Jansma cuts the ribbon at Kids Avenue Indoor Play Dec. 3. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com A ribbon cutting ceremony at Ashtyn Jansma’s new business, Kids Avenue Indoor Play, was held Dec. 3 with many area people in attendance. It was fun to watch the children explore and play in the…