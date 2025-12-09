Ribbon cutting at Kids Avenue

Dec 9, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Ashtyn Jansma cuts the ribbon at Kids Avenue Indoor Play Dec. 3. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com A ribbon cutting ceremony at Ashtyn Jansma’s new business, Kids Avenue Indoor Play, was held Dec. 3 with many area people in attendance. It was fun to watch the children explore and play in the…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here