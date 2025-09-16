CENTURY FARM AWARD Linda and Kevin Roozing display the Century Farm Award they received at the Iowa State Fair Aug. 14. They were honored to accept this award on behalf of the four generations of Roozings who have owned the land over 100 years. (Photo/Submitted) LIKE FATHER LIKE SON Pictured are Corneal Roozing, left, and…
Latest News
- New year, new initiatives
- Reminiscing about the Roozings
- ‘Heartwarming’: Residents from Pleasant Acres attend county fair
- Tombstone Tour at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery
- Coffee Break has kick-off at Hope CRC
- Three council seats on the Hull municipal election ballot
- Three council seats on the Boyden municipal election ballot
- Words and Actions
- DNR starts fisheries and water quality graduate fellowship in Iowa Great Lakes region
- Gilbert Vanden Top