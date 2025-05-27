Rejoicing in accomplishment: Trinity Christian honors 2025 graduates

Grace Poppema gets a hug from her mom, Kathy Poppema, after graduation. (Photo/Submitted) Jaylie De Jager gave the valedictorian speech for the class of 2025. (Photo/Submitted) Ava Klein receives her diploma from Board of Trustees President, Perry Van Egdom, and class sponsor, Sara Huisken. (Photo/Submitted) The Trinity Class of 2025 gathered for a class photo before the ceremony. Front row:…