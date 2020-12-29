Regional Housing Trust Fund offers assistance

By | Posted December 29th, 2020 |

Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As the weather continues to get colder, homeowners are finding ways to make sure heat…

  • Happy New Year!

    December 29th, 2020
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Changing the wall calendar from December to January may have...

    Hair on Hickory provides right atmosphere for new stylist

    December 29th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A familiar face at Hair on Hickory has now become a hair stylist. Specializing in...

    Christmas cheer on display at Hull Christian School

    December 29th, 2020
    Students and staff participated in Christmas dress-up days Dec. 17-22 before dismissing for the holiday break. Thursday, Dec. 17, was...

    Season ends with semi-finals

    November 18th, 2020
    Small-town businesses face new state mandates

    November 18th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new State Public Health Emergency Declaration Tuesday, Nov. 10 which...

  • Finding fitness before the holidays

    November 18th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The “quarantine 15” is a common phrase heard across the nation as many who have...

    COVID cases rise as influenza season begins

    November 18th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Across Sioux County, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. With 2,942 confirmed cases so far,...

    Sioux County healthcare leaders urge masking — including in churches

    November 18th, 2020
    Submitted by Hawarden Regional Healthcare, Hegg Health Center, Orange City Area Health System, Sioux Center Health, and Community Health Partners...

    Sioux County board of supervisors’ report for week of Nov. 10, 2020

    November 18th, 2020
    Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor Sioux County Board of Supervisors The Sioux County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, Nov. 10...

    Busy fall for Western Christian FFA Chapter

    November 18th, 2020
    Darcy Alons | Reporter Western Christian FFA With COVID this year, the Western Christian FFA chapter has had to adapt...

  • What’s Happening

    Darlene Wallenburg

    73 Hull, Iowa December 21, 2020 Darlene “Dar” Wallenburg, 73, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at […]

    Bernard Driesen

    83 Hull, Iowa December 23, 2020 Bernard Driesen, 83, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Avera […]

    Richard Vande Hoef

    95 Sibley, Iowa December 20, 2020 Richard Vande Hoef, 95, of Sibley, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at […]