Red Cross responds to northwest Iowa flooding

Jun 25, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Since flooding began in northwest Iowa Friday, Red Cross volunteers have mobilized to provide care and comfort to those affected. The Red Cross plays a critical role in helping families and communities recover in the days, weeks and months after a disaster. The Red Cross is managing or supporting six shelters in northwest Iowa including two…

