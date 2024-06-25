Since flooding began in northwest Iowa Friday, Red Cross volunteers have mobilized to provide care and comfort to those affected. The Red Cross plays a critical role in helping families and communities recover in the days, weeks and months after a disaster. The Red Cross is managing or supporting six shelters in northwest Iowa including two…
Latest News
- Coming together in times of need
- An update on 2024’s crop production cycle
- Boyden Bash 2024 presses on despite storms
- Museum acquires pump organ
- Stomp, Chomp, Roar visits Hull Public Library
- Red Cross responds to northwest Iowa flooding
- Additional $10 million in FY24 infrastructure funding approved for Lewis & Clark
- Local blood drives collect 48 units
- William McAlpine
- Mitchell Kooiker