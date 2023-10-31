Rabbit workshop and showmanship clinic

Kason Van Briesen and Lauren De Groot practice posing their rabbits. The Lincoln Loggers 4-H Club hosted a rabbit workshop and showmanship clinic at the Hull Community Building Saturday, Oct. 21.Rick Dean, a certified judge from Monona County, led the workshop, assisted by Stacey Schmidt, Lincoln Loggers 4-H leader, and Allison Probst, Floyd Venturers 4-H…