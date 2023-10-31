Kason Van Briesen and Lauren De Groot practice posing their rabbits. The Lincoln Loggers 4-H Club hosted a rabbit workshop and showmanship clinic at the Hull Community Building Saturday, Oct. 21.Rick Dean, a certified judge from Monona County, led the workshop, assisted by Stacey Schmidt, Lincoln Loggers 4-H leader, and Allison Probst, Floyd Venturers 4-H…
Latest News
- Well-represented at High School Volleyball Championships
- Dordt Professor reflects on work with James Webb Space Telescope
- City/school elections are Nov. 7
- Sioux County Conservation makes stop at Hull Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 25
- Showing the power of storytelling
- 4-H clubs looking to partner with community
- Fall concert to be presented November 7
- Keith Lambert
- Hull Christian School students take in play at Northwestern College
- Rabbit workshop and showmanship clinic