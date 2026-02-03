The Wielenga team won first place at the Puzzle, Pizza and Pop night at Hull Christian. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com The Hull Christian School gym was a busy place Jan. 30. Twenty-three teams of six people each were working on 500-piece puzzles. The winning team had to be the first to…
Latest News
- From breeder, to vet, to boarding
- A new chapter
- Hull Clovers help collect wreaths at Hope Cemetery
- Kiwanis serves pancake supper
- Eighth Grade Gems decorate cakes
- Robots at Hull Public Library
- Puppy Yoga
- 4-Hers have beef dissection class
- Puzzles, Pizza and Pop Night at Hull Christian
- Boyden-Hull jazz band preview