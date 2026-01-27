Protecting Iowa taxpayers and stopping welfare fraud

Jan 27, 2026 | Community, Home, News

Randy Feenstra | District Representative Since being elected to Congress, I have been committed to ensuring Iowa taxpayer dollars are used correctly and safeguarded from fraud. Families who work hard for their money do not deserve to have their taxpayer dollars wasted by their government. That’s why I am working with President Trump and my…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here