Private Equity’s Harmful Impact on Patient Care

Jan 21, 2025 | Community, Home, News

A & A with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley Q: What prompted your bipartisan investigation into private equity’s stake in hospital ownership?A: In the last Congress, I launched a bipartisan inquiry to dig into the impact that private equity ownership of hospitals has had on patient care and rural health care. Specifically, my concerns were prompted…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here