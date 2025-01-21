Prioritizing farm protection

Jan 21, 2025 | Community, Home, News

BOYDEN INSURANCE AGENCY Pictured are the following insurance agents at Boyden Insurance Agency: from left to right, Janeane Brands, Mary Van Es, Dan Matus, Vonda Maggert and Colleen Niemeyer. (Photo/Submitted) JANEANE BRANDS Janeane Brands began working as an insurance agent at Boyden Insurance Agency Nov. 12, 2024. She lives in Boyden with her husband, Randy,…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here