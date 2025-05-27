This photo was taken May 21 looking west from Van Der Zwaag’s toward Harrison Avenue. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Crews began pouring cement on Highway 18 May 21. According to Mayor Arlan Moss, the new highway is being poured 10 inches thick. If the weather holds, they hope to be all the…
Latest News
- Pursuit of third-straight title advances
- Rejoicing in accomplishment: Trinity Christian honors 2025 graduates
- A great milestone: Commencement at Western Christian
- Boyden family adapts to new normal
- Sioux County Index-Reporter takes part in Grassley weekly report
- Difference between life and death
- Pouring cement on Highway 18
- Sioux Center Banks unite to host free fraud awareness event
- Hull Public Library hosts Tales Around Town
- Summer Reading Program highlights for Boyden and Hull Libraries