Pointillism art at Hull Library

Esther Baker works on making the dots for her winter scene. (Photo/Julie Bosma) The students used Q-tips dipped in black, dark blue, light blue and white paint to make a pointillism winter scene. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com The Art Club met at the Hull Library Jan. 5. Aleisha Wissink began by…