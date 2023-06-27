Today, Pizza Ranch has over 210 restaurants in 15 states. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Adrie Groeneweg worked part-time at a pizza parlor in Sioux Center after graduating from high school. It was after working there and seeing many Hull people go to Sioux Center to have pizza, that he started testing recipes…
