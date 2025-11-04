Pizza Ranch employees held pumpkin decorating party

Pizza Ranch employees are shown at their pumpkin decorating party Oct. 27. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com On Oct. 27 Pizza Ranch employees decided to get together after work to decorate pumpkins. They decorated a wide variety of pumpkins with designs ranging from a pumpkin plane to Snoopy, spider webs, black cats and…
