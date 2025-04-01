Pirates at Library Club

Apr 1, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Hamilton Verwolf (right) helps Lucas Van Lingen with the pirate word game. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Eighteen students met at the Hull Library March 24 to learn all about pirates. Sandy Westra read “On a Pirate Ship” by Sarah Courtauld and Benji Davies. She talked to the students about what life on a pirate…

