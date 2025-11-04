Picking party at Woelbers

Nov 4, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Debbie and Ken Woelber posed with the Heritage Farm Award before they started picking corn. Heritage Farms have been in the same family for over 150 years. Debbie and her siblings, Daryl Winter, Mary Beth Johnsen and Sue Bonestroo, received the award in August at the Iowa State Fair. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial…

