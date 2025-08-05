Bayer’s lobbying spending has risen since pesticide labeling bill was introduced Cami Koons | Iowa Capital Dispatch Bayer, the biotech company and manufacturer of Round Up, has substantially increased its spending on lobbying in Iowa since the introduction of a pesticide labeling bill in 2024. In 2025, according to client reports published by the state,…
Latest News
- Derecho hits Sioux County
- Bringing home a national champion
- ‘Strong sense of purpose’: New deputy joins Sioux County Sheriff’s Office
- Blast from the Past Quiz
- ‘Wisdom Quest’ VBS at Heritage Reformed Church
- Pesticide manufacturer spent more than $200K lobbying in Iowa
- Dale Van Dyke
- Edwin De Jong
- Lillian Green
- Is There ever a Good Time for a Bad Thing to Happen?