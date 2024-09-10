Perkins Korner Station and Cafe

The Perkins Korner Station was built in the early 1920s. On Aug. 17, 1954, there was an explosion when a truck tractor blew up after filling up with gas. The explosion and fire demolished the tractor and blew up three gasoline pumps. Windows in the station were also blown out. The driver and station employee…
Latest News
- Remembering past Hull icons
- B. Fierce Boutique to celebrate nine years in Hull
- Local schools go into lockdown
- Western Christian High School to celebrate homecoming
- Governor Reynolds announces lieutenant governor is leaving position to focus on family
- Local blood drives collect 48 units
- Craig’s County Comments
- William Schelling
- Craig Block
- Jackie Covey