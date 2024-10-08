Parents’ Day at Hull Christian School

Oct 8, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Evan and Sarah Wiersma sat in on Easton and Emmett’s math class. Maria Van Den Top visited her daughter, Bristol, in Miss Ten Haken’s kindergarten class. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Parents’ Day at Hull Christian School was Wednesday, Oct. 2. Parents of kindergarteners through eighth graders were invited to visit their children’s classrooms and…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here