One of the things students in the bike maintenance group learned was how to clean and oil the bicycle chain. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant A total 210 youth participated in the 24th annual outdoor skills day at Sandy Hollow Thursday, June 8. Participants could choose six of nine events to participate in….
