Outdoor Skills Day at Sandy Hollow

Jun 13, 2023 | Home, News

One of the things students in the bike maintenance group learned was how to clean and oil the bicycle chain. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant A total 210 youth participated in the 24th annual outdoor skills day at Sandy Hollow Thursday, June 8. Participants could choose six of nine events to participate in….

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register