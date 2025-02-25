Outdoor recess at last!

Feb 25, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Students started building a snow fort on the snow pile. Students had fun sliding down the snow pile. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Hull Christian School students were excited to finally go outside for noon recess Friday. The wind-chill temperatures had prevented such activity earlier in the week. Most of the students headed straight for…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here