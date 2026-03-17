Otter Valley country club dinner theater “Death by Dessert”

The Otter Valley County Club Dinner Theater will be presenting “Death by Dessert” April 8-11 at the Otter Valley Country Club, 2669 Kennedy Ave., south of George. The meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. each night with the performance to follow. For tickets, call Shirley, 712-725-2235 or 712-348-0258. The story follows two feuding Italian…
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