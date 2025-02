Origami Hearts at the Library

Ella De Groot, Emma Vink, Makenzie De Wild, Lilly De Groot and Shiloh Vink hold up their hearts. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Seventeen students at Hull Public Library were busy making origami hearts Tuesday, Feb. 11. Shelby Kaestner from ISU Extension read the book “Happy Valentine’s Day, Mouse” by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond….