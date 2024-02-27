Orange City man sentenced for domestic abuse assault

Thomas Kunstle, as county attorney for Sioux County, announced that Joseph Richard Roth, 42, of Orange City was sentenced Feb. 16 in Sioux County District Associate Court for the crime of domestic abuse assault-first offense, causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor.This case arose on Dec. 21, 2023, when the Orange City Police Department responded to a report of…
Latest News
- Bright Start announces ribbon-cutting ceremony, open house
- Taking on challenges and new opportunities through CAPS
- Putting the spotlight on mental health
- American Reformed Caring Quilt group
- Local Boyden-Hull and Western Christian students make All-State
- Craig’s County Comments
- Joanne Vust
- Loren Guse
- Marvin Van Den Top
- Blood drive in Hull collects 42 units