Orange City man sentenced for domestic abuse assault

Feb 27, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Thomas Kunstle, as county attorney for Sioux County, announced that Joseph Richard Roth, 42, of Orange City was sentenced Feb. 16 in Sioux County District Associate Court for the crime of domestic abuse assault-first offense, causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor.This case arose on Dec. 21, 2023, when the Orange City Police Department responded to a report of…

