Open house at Boyden-Hull for retirees

Retirees (left to right) Julie Visscher, John Olson and Heidi Willer were honored at an open house for their retirement after a total 104 years at Boyden-Hull. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Boyden-Hull had an open house May 14 for its three 2025 retirees: Julie Visscher, John Olson and Heidi Willer. Many community members came…