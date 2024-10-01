On the Other Side

Oct 1, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Seven years ago, a running back by the name of Aaron Jones was drafted into the NFL. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and proudly wore the green and gold uniform almost seven seasons. This Sunday, (Sept. 29), he will be on the other side of the field playing for the Packers’ hated…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here