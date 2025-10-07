October 5-11 marks National Newspaper Week

Oct 7, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Sunni Battin | Editor sbattin@ncppub.com National Newspaper Week was first observed in 1940, making this year the 85th time to remember that the primary goal of newspapers is to inform the public. The main intention of the week is to shine a spotlight on the importance of covering local journalism and how it can connects…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here