Nominations for Outstanding Citizen

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Outstanding Citizen Luncheon Monday, Feb. 9, at noon at Honeyhomb’s Hive, 1044 Main St. Those planning to attend should RSVP the chamber, 439-1513, by Monday, Feb. 2. The Chamber is currently accepting nominations for Outstanding Citizen, Employer of the Year and…